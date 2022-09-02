UrduPoint.com

Ship That Ran Aground In Bosphorus Strait Has Been Refloated - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2022 | 04:40 AM

Ship That Ran Aground in Bosphorus Strait Has Been Refloated - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) A vessel loaded with Ukrainian grain that had run aground in the Bosphorus Strait has been refloated, the Maritime Executive reported on Friday.

The Turkish Directorate General of Coastal Safety said on Thursday that the 173-meter cargo ship LADY ZEHMA ran aground in the Bosphorus Strait due to rudder failure while sailing from Ukraine to Istanbul.

The vessel blocked the maritime traffic in the strait. Several tugs were sent to the scene of the incident.

According to the report, the vessel has been quickly refloated and was underway again at a slow bell, accompanied by several tugs, as of late Thursday.

According to Italian news agency Agi, the vessel is heading to the Italian port of Ravenna and is carrying 3 tonnes of Ukrainian grain.

Related Topics

Ukraine Traffic Ravenna Istanbul From

Recent Stories

China's Record-Low Number of Marriages Threatens T ..

China's Record-Low Number of Marriages Threatens Third-Child Policy - Reports

4 hours ago
 US Court Holds Hearing in Trump Request for Specia ..

US Court Holds Hearing in Trump Request for Special Master But Makes No Ruling - ..

4 hours ago
 Traders, retailers visit FBR to consult for tax is ..

Traders, retailers visit FBR to consult for tax issues

4 hours ago
 Bipartisan Group of 50 US Lawmakers Express Concer ..

Bipartisan Group of 50 US Lawmakers Express Concerns Over JCPOA Sanctions Impact ..

4 hours ago
 Kostyuk defends racquet touch after Azarenka loss

Kostyuk defends racquet touch after Azarenka loss

4 hours ago
 Integrity of Ukraine's Russia-held nuclear plant ' ..

Integrity of Ukraine's Russia-held nuclear plant 'violated': Grossi

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.