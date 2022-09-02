Ship That Ran Aground in Bosphorus Strait Has Been Refloated - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) A vessel loaded with Ukrainian grain that had run aground in the Bosphorus Strait has been refloated, the Maritime Executive reported on Friday.

The Turkish Directorate General of Coastal Safety said on Thursday that the 173-meter cargo ship LADY ZEHMA ran aground in the Bosphorus Strait due to rudder failure while sailing from Ukraine to Istanbul.

The vessel blocked the maritime traffic in the strait. Several tugs were sent to the scene of the incident.

According to the report, the vessel has been quickly refloated and was underway again at a slow bell, accompanied by several tugs, as of late Thursday.

According to Italian news agency Agi, the vessel is heading to the Italian port of Ravenna and is carrying 3 tonnes of Ukrainian grain.