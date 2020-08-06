Ship Whose Ammonium Nitrate Possibly Exploded in Beirut Detained in 2013 -Spanish Ministry

The Rhosus ship, whose cargo of ammonium nitrate could have exploded in Lebanon's Beirut, was detained in July 2013 in the port of the Spanish city of Seville, the Spanish Transport Ministry reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The Rhosus ship, whose cargo of ammonium nitrate could have exploded in Lebanon's Beirut, was detained in July 2013 in the port of the Spanish city of Seville, the Spanish Transport Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, the Moldovan-flagged vessel Rhosus, owned by Teto Shipping Ltd., was detained on July 28, 2013 by the Paris MoU organization.

A powerful explosion occurred in the port area of Beirut on Tuesday evening. According to the authorities, it was caused by improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, half of the city's buildings were damaged, and hospitals were overcrowded due to a large number of those injured. The Lebanese government has announced a three-day mourning for the victims of the tragedy. More than 135 people died and about 5,000 were injured. Many are still missing.