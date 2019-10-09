Ship With Over 380 Migrants Reaches Athens Port - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A ship carrying 389 migrants from the Greek island of Symi docked at Piraeus port in Athens on Wednesday morning, after Symi authorities announced they were incapable of dealing with new arrivals, media reported Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) A ship carrying 389 migrants from the Greek island of Symi docked at Piraeus port in Athens on Wednesday morning, after Symi authorities announced they were incapable of dealing with new arrivals, media reported Wednesday.

The migrants, mostly Afghan nationals, were taken on buses to unspecified facilities on the mainland, Greece's Ekathimerini newspaper reported.�

Symi Mayor Eleftherios Papakalodoukas has repeatedly claimed that the Aegean island, which is about 22 square miles and about 4.

5 miles away from Turkey, was unequipped to deal with a sharp surge in new arrivals from Turkey.

The recent arrival came roughly a day after another group from Symi, comprising 500 migrants, docked at Piraeus Port.

Earlier in October, the International Organization for Migration reported that over 72,000 migrants had entered Europe in 2019 so far. Greece alone had accepted around 40,000 migrants arriving by sea, according to the data.