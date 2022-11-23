Ship With Russian Fertilizers Headed to Malawi to Depart This Week - UN Spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The first ship of Russian fertilizers did not depart Monday from the Netherlands to Malawi as initially predicted - but is still on schedule to be shipped this week, UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Wednesday

"The ship did not leave on Monday. That departure is going to happen from the Netherlands this week, but just a bit later," Haq told a briefing.

The World food Program has chartered the ship and the United Nations will try to provide more details once it passes, he added.

On November 18, The secretary general of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Rebeca Grynspan, that the first shipment of Russian fertilizers would be sent from the Netherlands to Malawi via Mozambique on November 21.

At the same time, the UNCTAD head stated that shipments of these fertilizers would soon be expanded to other African nations in need, adding that there were now over 300,000 tonnes of fertilizers blocked in EU ports.

Before the deal's expiry on November 19, Russia threatened to not extend the agreement because it saw no results in terms of exports of its own products - grain and fertilizers - onto the global markets.

The grain deal was renewed for another 120 days last Wednesday. It is part of a UN- and Turkey-brokered package agreement that unblocks exports of Ukrainian and Russian grain and fertilizers in the Black Sea.