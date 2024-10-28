Open Menu

Ship With Suspected Toxic Waste Returns To Albania

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Durrës, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) A ship carrying hundreds of tonnes of possibly toxic industrial waste returned to Albania's largest seaport of Durres on Monday, months after setting sail to dispose of the material in Thailand.

The Turkish-flagged Moliva container ship, believed to be carrying around a hundred containers filled with suspicious waste, was expected to be tested by Albanian authorities.

"The ship is anchored in Durres about one kilometre from the port," Jim Puckett, director of the Basel Action Network (BAN) a non-governmental organisation that combats the export of toxic waste to developing countries, told AFP.

Puckett was at the Albanian port, awaiting the vessel's expected docking in the afternoon.

"We would hope that the prosecutors team will be here when the ship arrives," Puckett said.

