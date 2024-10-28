Ship With Suspected Toxic Waste Returns To Albania
Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Durrës, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) A ship carrying hundreds of tonnes of possibly toxic industrial waste returned to Albania's largest seaport of Durres on Monday, months after setting sail to dispose of the material in Thailand.
The Turkish-flagged Moliva container ship, believed to be carrying around a hundred containers filled with suspicious waste, was expected to be tested by Albanian authorities.
"The ship is anchored in Durres about one kilometre from the port," Jim Puckett, director of the Basel Action Network (BAN) a non-governmental organisation that combats the export of toxic waste to developing countries, told AFP.
Puckett was at the Albanian port, awaiting the vessel's expected docking in the afternoon.
"We would hope that the prosecutors team will be here when the ship arrives," Puckett said.
Recent Stories
Vivo V40e 5G Debuts in Pakistan with Exceptional Portrait Photography and Perfor ..
Revolutionizing Slimness and Strength: The New Infinix HOT 50Pro+
Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia
Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan
PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points
Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
More Stories From World
-
Around 40 killed in attack on army in Chad: govt47 seconds ago
-
Boeing announces stock offering expected to raise up to $19 billion11 minutes ago
-
Pakistani Pavilion at 31st Yangling Agricultural High-Tech Fair attracts visitors21 minutes ago
-
Crisis-hit VW mulls closing at least three German plants21 minutes ago
-
Lebanon says seven dead in strike on Tyre as Israel army urges evacuation51 minutes ago
-
Georgia braces for protests after contested vote51 minutes ago
-
Spanish PM in India seeking to bolster trade ties2 hours ago
-
Local aid workers dying in silence, Red Cross warns2 hours ago
-
Philips lowers sales outlook on drop in China orders2 hours ago
-
Iraq lodges UN complaint over Israel using its airspace to attack Iran2 hours ago
-
Orban 'does not represent' EU on Georgia visit: Borrell2 hours ago
-
Georgia braces for protests after contested vote2 hours ago