Shipbuilding, Drones Promising Areas of Russia-China Cooperation -Prime Minister Mishustin

SHANGHAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) Shipbuilding, the production of civilian drones, and timber industry are promising areas of cooperation between Russia and China, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"Promising areas of cooperation are shipbuilding and the machine tool industry, the production of civilian unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as timber industry," Mishustin said at a Russian-Chinese business forum.