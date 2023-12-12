Open Menu

Shipment In S. Korea's Mining, Manufacturing Industry Grows 15.6 Pct In 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2023 | 12:20 PM

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) -- Shipment in South Korea's mining and manufacturing industry recorded a double-digit growth last year due to high oil prices and strong automotive demand, statistical office data showed Tuesday.

The combined shipment by manufacturers and mining companies with at least 10 employees totaled 2,044.2 trillion won (1.55 trillion U.S. Dollars) in 2022, up 15.6 percent from the previous year, according to Statistics Korea.

Shipment by manufacturers grew 15.6 percent to 2,040.6 trillion won (1.55 trillion dollars), while shipment by mining firms gained 6.

4 percent last year.

Shipment in the oil-refining sector surged 61.2 percent to 199.4 trillion won (151.5 billion dollars) on high oil prices.

Shipment in the auto industry increased 16.1 percent to 248.6 trillion won (188.9 billion dollars) due to solid global demand for eco-friendly vehicles, while shipment in the electrical equipment and the chemical sectors expanded in double figures.

The combined added value, created in the mining and manufacturing industry, came in at 726.5 trillion won (552.1 billion dollars) in 2022, up 12.9 percent from the previous year.

