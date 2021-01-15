UrduPoint.com
Shipment of Pfizer's COVID Vaccine to Finland to Be 10,000 Doses Less Than Expected - THL

Finland will receive 37,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses next week, which is 10,000 less than expected, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Finland will receive 37,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses next week, which is 10,000 less than expected, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said on Friday.

Finland was supposed to receive 50,000 doses per week in January and February.

"Shipments of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus to Finland will be lower than expected starting from January 18. Due to difficulties in deliveries of the Pfizer [vaccine], 37,000 doses will be available, which is 10,000 less than expected," the THL said.

As a result, some Finnish regions will receive fewer vaccine doses than they were expecting.

The THL said that regions that ordered most vaccines will be affected, and a shortage in doses may slow down the vaccination campaign in these regions.

"This could cause changes in the vaccination schedule for the elderly population," the THL added.

Finland receives 1.23 percent of the vaccine doses ordered jointly by all European Union member states. The number of vaccines received by each country depends on its population size.

