Shipowner Hopes Situation With Sailors Abducted Off Cameroon's Coast To Be Resolved Soon

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 06:07 PM

Shipowner Hopes Situation With Sailors Abducted Off Cameroon's Coast to Be Resolved Soon

German company MC-Schiffahrt, which owns cargo vessel MarMalaita, told Sputnik that it hoped that the situation around its sailors, including Russian nationals, who were kidnapped by pirates off Cameroon's coast would be resolved soon

BERLIN/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) German company MC-Schiffahrt, which owns cargo vessel MarMalaita, told Sputnik that it hoped that the situation around its sailors, including Russian nationals, who were kidnapped by pirates off Cameroon's coast would be resolved soon.

On Wednesday, multipurpose cargo vessel MarMalaita, sailing under the flag of Antigua and Barbuda, was attacked by pirates near Cameroon's Douala port. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the pirates kidnapped eight out of 12 crew members, including three Russian nationals.

"We are in touch with the families of our sailors and hope to resolve the situation as quickly as possible," the shipowner said.

In a separate statement published on its website, the company confirmed that it was "doing utmost to deal with the case, in cooperation with all relevant authorities and crew managers."

The Russian Embassy, meanwhile, told Sputnik that it was also still seeking to establish the whereabouts of the kidnapped sailors.

"We have not yet been able to contact those who seized the ship. The crew is not on board. The embassy, together with the Cameroonian authorities, is trying to find out the whereabouts of the sailors," the embassy's charge d'affaires, Alexander Fomin, said.

No demands have been made by the abductors so far, a source in the employing company earlier told Sputnik.

