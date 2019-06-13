(@FahadShabbir)

A spokesman for a shipping company Frontline, Pat Adamson, told Sputnik on Thursday that there did not appear to be a link between an explosion on the firm's tanker in the Gulf of Oman and a visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Iran

According to media reports, two oil tankers, Front Altair and Kokuka Courageous, were hit by explosions in the Iranian waters of the Gulf of Oman earlier in the day. The Oman border guard confirmed that at least one tanker suffered an attack. Media also reported citing Japan's Trade Ministry that the tankers carried "Japan-related cargo.

"The cargo was naphtha which is flammable, does catch on fire. It was scheduled for the Far East, but I haven't been able to confirm whether it was going to Japan. My first thought was it was not going to Japan. So I think there is little link between the visit of the Japanese prime minister and this event. Most unlikely," Adamson said.

He told Sputnik earlier that it would be premature to confirm the blast followed by fire as an attack.

Abe's three-day trip to Iran started on Wednesday and is the first visit by an incumbent head of the Japanese government to Islamic republic since 1978.