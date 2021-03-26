Shipping Firms Talk Piracy Threat With US Navy as Suez Canal Remains Blocked - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Shipping companies from across the world have contacted the US Navy over the potentially elevated threat of piracy posed to vessels that re-routed due to a stranded giant cargo ship blocking traffic along the Suez Canal, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Friday, citing a spokesperson for the US Navy's Fifth Fleet.

The 224,000-tonne Ever Given was grounded in the Suez Canal on Tuesday morning, completely blocking the traffic along the waterway and delaying a number of ships carrying cargo ranging from oil to consumer goods As of Friday, efforts are ongoing to free one of the world's busiest trade routes, with the ship being partially refloated.

The incident, which, according to salvage experts, can take weeks to resolve, has prompted global shipping companies to turn to the US Navy to inquire about maritime security in the region, infamous for piracy, as they need to decide whether to anchor billions of Dollars of cargo at sea or take lengthy but potentially risky routes around Africa, the newspaper reported.

According to shipping companies estimates, almost 200 vessels are grounded on either side of the Suez Canal, the shortest sea route between Asia and Europe through which about 12 percent of global trade passes.