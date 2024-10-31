Shipping Giant Maersk Records Sixfold Profit Rise
Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2024 | 01:30 PM
Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Danish shipping giant Maersk said Thursday that profits in the third quarter were six times higher than the same period last year as it maintains high prices to get trade through conflict zones.
Net profits from trading from July to September rose to $3.049 billion, while turnover rose 30% to $15.76 billion.
The world's number two shipping operator said it expected operating profit of between $5.2 and $5.7 billion, up from a previous forecast of $3.0 billion to $5.0 billion.
"This quarter, we once again supported our customers through times of high volatility and low visibility," said A.
P. Moller-Maersk chief executive Vincent Clerc.
Maersk, like other shippers, no longer go through the Red Sea on the Asia-Europe route because of the risk of attack by Huthi rebels and now sends its vessel on the longer route around southern Africa.
"The network re-routing south of the Cape of Good Hope remained a significant driver of our cost base, impacting bunker consumption and overall operating costs," the company said.
Freight prices have risen 54% percent above the lowest rates in the third quarter of 2023, the company said. But it still predicted a six percent rise in global container traffic for all of 2024.
Recent Stories
Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die
Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January
Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad
Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024
Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto
Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule
Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..
Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Margallah Ridge
Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt assurances on housing, health, ..
Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue according to wishes of Kashmiris
More Stories From World
-
China factory output expands for first time in six months2 minutes ago
-
Medvedev loses to Australian Popyrin at Paris Masters11 minutes ago
-
Super Typhoon Kong-rey makes landfall in Taiwan12 minutes ago
-
Spain races to save victims as floods kill 9512 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh forced to follow on after five-star Rabada strikes12 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia launches 'Global Harmony' initiative to foster cultural integration, inclusivity under ..22 minutes ago
-
North Korea fires 'long-range' ballistic missile, Seoul says42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Week fosters Saudi-Pak cultural bonds through music, art & culinary experiences in Riyadh42 minutes ago
-
As US election rhetoric heats up, illegal border crossings fall42 minutes ago
-
Mexico Supreme Court judges resign after judicial reforms52 minutes ago
-
Canada's allegations about Indian Minister Amit Shah plotting to target Sikh separatists 'concerning ..52 minutes ago
-
US, S.Korea call for North to withdraw troops from Russia1 hour ago