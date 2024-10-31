Open Menu

Shipping Giant Maersk Records Sixfold Profit Rise

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Shipping giant Maersk records sixfold profit rise

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Danish shipping giant Maersk said Thursday that profits in the third quarter were six times higher than the same period last year as it maintains high prices to get trade through conflict zones.

Net profits from trading from July to September rose to $3.049 billion, while turnover rose 30% to $15.76 billion.

The world's number two shipping operator said it expected operating profit of between $5.2 and $5.7 billion, up from a previous forecast of $3.0 billion to $5.0 billion.

"This quarter, we once again supported our customers through times of high volatility and low visibility," said A.

P. Moller-Maersk chief executive Vincent Clerc.

Maersk, like other shippers, no longer go through the Red Sea on the Asia-Europe route because of the risk of attack by Huthi rebels and now sends its vessel on the longer route around southern Africa.

"The network re-routing south of the Cape of Good Hope remained a significant driver of our cost base, impacting bunker consumption and overall operating costs," the company said.

Freight prices have risen 54% percent above the lowest rates in the third quarter of 2023, the company said. But it still predicted a six percent rise in global container traffic for all of 2024.

Related Topics

Africa Attack World Company Driver Traffic Same July September All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

16 minutes ago
 Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December ..

Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January

49 minutes ago
 Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who l ..

Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad

1 hour ago
 Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, ot ..

Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

5 hours ago
Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS ..

Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto

13 hours ago
 Botswana votes as president's party seeks to exten ..

Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule

14 hours ago
 Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthen ..

Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..

14 hours ago
 Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Marga ..

Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Margallah Ridge

14 hours ago
 Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt ..

Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt assurances on housing, health, ..

14 hours ago
 Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue accor ..

Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue according to wishes of Kashmiris

14 hours ago

More Stories From World