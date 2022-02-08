Ships of Russian Northern Fleet Enter Mediterranean Sea to Participate in Naval Exercises

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) A missile cruiser, a frigate and a large anti-submarine warfare ship of the Northern Fleet of the Russian navy entered the Mediterranean Sea through the Strait of Gibraltar to participate in naval exercises, the fleet said on Monday.

"A formation of warships of the Northern Fleet, consisting of the missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov, the frigate Admiral Kasatonov and the large anti-submarine warfare ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov, entered the Mediterranean Sea through the Strait of Gibraltar," the fleet said in a statement.

Inter-fleet exercises will be held in the waters of the Mediterranean Sea, where crews are scheduled to work out interaction with navy personnel of Black Sea and Pacific fleets.

According to the statement, at the first stage of the voyage, the crew took part in a large-scale exercise with the Arctic expeditionary group under the leadership of Russian Northern Fleet Commander Adm.

Alexander Moiseev.

In accordance with the 2022 training plan for the Russian armed forces, a series of naval exercises has been held from January-February. The exercises are aimed at coordinating the actions of Russia's navy and aerospace forces to protect the country's national interests in the oceans and counter military threats on the seas.

The exercises will take place in the waters of the seas adjacent to Russian territory, as well as important areas of the world's oceans. Separate exercises will be held in the waters of the Mediterranean, North and Okhotsk seas, in the northeastern part of the Atlantic Ocean and in the Pacific Ocean.

In total, over 140 warships and support vessels, more than 60 aircraft, 1,000 pieces of military equipment and about 10,000 military personnel are expected to be involved in the exercises.