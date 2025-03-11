Ships Still On Fire After North Sea Crash
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2025 | 07:10 PM
Grimsby, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Fires were still raging on Tuesday after a cargo ship laden with toxic materials slammed into a tanker carrying flammable jet fuel in the North Sea, as questions mounted about how the accident happened.
The fires were "still going on", nearly 24 hours after the Solong cargo ship ran into the Stena Immaculate tanker, anchored about 10 miles (16 kilometres) off the northeast port of Hull.
One crew member was also still missing, Grimsby port chief executive Martyn Boyers told AFP.
The government's Marine Accident Investigation Branch has launched a probe into Monday's accident to determine the next steps and need for a counter-pollution response.
The UK Coastguard halted search operations late on Monday after rescuing 36 crew members from both ships. It was not immediately clear if the search had resumed early on Tuesday.
"One crew member of the Solong remains unaccounted for. After an extensive search for the missing crew member sadly they have not been found and the search has ended," said Matthew Atkinson, Divisional Commander for the HM Coastguard.
Images on Monday showed a huge plume of thick, black smoke and flames rising from the scene off the coast of East Yorkshire, sparking concerns of "multiple toxic hazards".
The Stena Immaculate was on a short-term US military charter with Military Sealift Command, according to Jillian Morris, the spokesperson for the command that operates civilian-crewed ships providing ocean transport for the US Defense Department.
Crowley, the US-based operators of the tanker, said the impact of the crash "ruptured" the ship's tank "containing A1-jet fuel" and triggered a fire, with fuel "reported released".
The Stena Immaculate was carrying around 220,000 barrels of jet fuel.
The Solong was carrying 15 containers of sodium cyanide, according to the Lloyd's List information service, but it is not known if any of the flammable compound had leaked.
A spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the situation "extremely concerning".
All crew members aboard the Stena Immaculate were confirmed to be alive, a spokeswoman for the tanker's Swedish owner, Stena Bulk, told AFP.
