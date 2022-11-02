Ships That Already Left Ukrainian Ports Under Grain Deal to Continue Their Route - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Vessels carrying agricultural products from Ukraine that left ports before Moscow's decision to suspend participation in the grain deal will continue their route, Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Moscow was suspending its participation in the grain agreement following Ukraine's drone attack targeting military and civilian ships in Crimea's Sevastopol. The defense ministry said the preparations for the attacks were carried out under the guidance of British specialists, with Ukraine using the grain deal's security corridor.

According to sources cited by the newspaper, vessels that left the Ukrainian ports before Moscow's withdrawal from the grain deal can implement their shipments without any obstacles.

On July 22, Russia and Ukraine signed agreements brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to ensure the safe exports of grain and fertilizers from three Ukrainian ports via the Black Sea after the UN raised alarm over a looming global food crisis.