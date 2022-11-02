UrduPoint.com

Ships Under Turkish Flag To Continue Agricultural Exports From Ukraine - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2022 | 01:20 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Bulkers under the flag of Turkey will continue to export agricultural products from Ukraine through the grain corridor, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday.

"As of yesterday, ships that left Ukrainian ports and are at sea continue on their way. There are no problems with the exit of ships under the Turkish flag. They will continue to leave," Akar's press service quoted him as saying.

