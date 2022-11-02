Ships With Ukrainian Grain Expected to Resume Passage via Black Sea Thursday - UN Official

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Ships loaded with Ukrainian grain are expected to resume their passage in the Black Sea on Thursday under the terms of the UN-brokered grain exports agreement - formally known as the Black Sea Gran initiative - despite a pause in the passages the day before, United Nations Coordinator for the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) Amir Abdulla said.

"Exports of grain and foodstuffs from Ukraine need to continue. Although no movements of vessels are planned for 2 November under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, we expect loaded ships to sail on Thursday," Abdulla said via Twitter on Tuesday.