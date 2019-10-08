UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipwreck In Mediterranean Raises 2019 Migrant Death Toll To 1,071 - IOM

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 10:09 PM

Shipwreck in Mediterranean Raises 2019 Migrant Death Toll to 1,071 - IOM

A shipwreck near the Mediterranean island of Lampedusa, midway between Tunisia and Italy, raised this year's death toll for African migrants making the sea crossing to Europe to 1071, the UN International Organization for Migration (IOM), reported in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) A shipwreck near the Mediterranean island of Lampedusa, midway between Tunisia and Italy, raised this year's death toll for African migrants making the sea crossing to Europe to 1071, the UN International Organization for Migration (IOM), reported in a press release on Tuesday.

"Authorities found 22 migrants who survived the disaster, while 13 bodies - all women - were recovered," the release said of the Sunday shipwreck. "As of Tuesday morning, 17 migrants remained missing, including more women and at least two children.

"

This latest tragedy brings to 1,071 the total number of deaths confirmed on the Mediterranean through October 6, nearly two thirds of those deaths coming in the waters between North Africa and Italy, the release said.

The wooden boat that wrecked on Sunday carried up to 55 migrants, with the 13 female victims believed to have come from the Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso and Guinea, according to survivors interviewed by the IOM.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Europe Ivory Coast Italy Burkina Faso Tunisia Guinea October Women Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Egypt's Giza zoo loses Naima, its last elephant

2 minutes ago

Senate body orders inquiry into sexual harassment ..

2 minutes ago

Imran is admitting his failure : Siraj-ul-Haq

2 minutes ago

Senate's body for APC on Kashmir issue

2 minutes ago

Putin, Russian Security Council Members Discussed ..

7 minutes ago

US Apprehensions on Southern Border Drop for Fourt ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.