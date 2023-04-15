Shipyard Accident in China Results in Seven Dead - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) Seven people were killed and five others were injured in a shipyard accident in central China, media report.

The accident occurred on Friday morning, at the Weilong shipyard in China's Hubei Province, Chinese news agency Xinhua said, citing local authorities.

Five people who were injured in the accident are in stable condition at the hospital. A total of seven people died in the accident.

The precise nature of the accident remains unclear. An investigation is underway.