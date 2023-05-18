(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Huntington Ingalls - Newport news Shipbuilding has received a $65.8 million US Navy modification contract to provide continued engineering and technical support for two future Ford-class nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, the USS Enterprise and the USS Doris Miller, designated CVN 80 and CVN 81, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"Huntington Ingalls Inc. - Newport News Shipbuilding, Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $65,803,613 ...modification ...contract for continued engineering and technical support for CVN 80 (USS Enterprise) and CVN 81 (USS Doris Miller)," the release said on Wednesday.

Work on the ships will be performed in Newport News, Virginia over the next four and a half years and is expected to be completed by September 30, 2027, the Defense Department said.

The Enterprise is currently scheduled to be launched in November 2025 and the Doris Miller in 2029, according to published reports. Both ships will be more than 1,000 feet long and displace 100,000 tonnes, the release said.