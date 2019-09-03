UrduPoint.com
Shiveluch Eruption In Russia's Kamchatka Sends Ash Plume 3.4Mi Into Sky - Seismologists

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 05:10 AM

Shiveluch Eruption in Russia's Kamchatka Sends Ash Plume 3.4Mi Into Sky - Seismologists

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, September 3 (Sputnik) - The Shiveluch volcano, located in Russia's Kamchatka Territory, spewed a column of ash 5.5 kilometers (3.4 miles) above sea level into the sky on Tuesday morning, the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team said.

"On Tuesday morning, Shiveluch volcano was registered to spew a column of ash to the altitude of 5,500 meters above the sea level. The ash cloud is stretching 83 kilometers to the southeast of the volcano," the agency said.

According to the local branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, no ash fallout has been registered in nearby settlements.

Shiveluch is the northernmost active volcano in Kamchatka. The volcano has been active since November 2018.

