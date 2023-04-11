Close
Shiveluch Volcanic Ashes Seen In 4 Other Settlements In Russia's Kamchatka - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2023 | 11:50 AM

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, April 11 (Sputnik) - Ash from the erupting volcano Shiveluch has fallen in another four settlements in the central part of the Kamchatka Peninsula of the Russian Far East, the head of the Milkovsky district, Nikolai Sepko, said on Tuesday.

"In the villages of Lazo and Atlasovo, this (falling ashes) was observed this morning. Around midday, we registered it in the village of Tayozhnyy. Now, a little bit of ashes are observed in the village of Dolinovka," Sepko said in a video posted on Telegram.

He also noted that weather forecasters predict ash fall in the village of Milkovo, and asked local farmers to cover the fodder that is stored in the open air.

Earlier in the day, Oleg Bondarenko, the head of the Ust-Kamchatsky district, said on Telegram that the sky was covered with a black cloud within a radius of several tens of kilometers from the volcano and ashes began to fall in the villages of Kliuchi and Kozyrevsk.

The eruption of Shiveluch in Kamchatka began early Tuesday morning. Residents of the affected areas were advised not to leave the premises unnecessarily. According to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, the ash cloud can reach Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, which is located 450 (280 miles) kilometers from Shiveluch. Scientists said that the ash fall in the village of Kliuchi was the strongest in 60 years.

Shiveluch is one of Kamchatka's largest, most active, and continuously erupting volcanoes, as well as one of the most active on the planet. Shiveluch is located in central Kamchatka. This time, the eruption of Shiveluch is accompanied by similar activities at the Bezymianny volcano.  On April 7, four strong ash emissions occurred on Bezymianny, which is located 90 kilometers southwest of Shiveluch.

