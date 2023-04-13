UrduPoint.com

Shmyhal Calls Ukraine 'Shield Of Europe'

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2023

Shmyhal Calls Ukraine 'Shield of Europe'

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal described his country on Thursday as the "shield of Europe"

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal described his country on Thursday as the "shield of Europe."

"Ukraine is displaying an extremely high price for holding back ... Russian ambitions. Today we are the shield of Europe," Shmyhal said at a US-Ukraine Partnership Forum event.

The US-Ukraine Partnership Forum brings together the two governments as well as stakeholders from the US and Ukrainian private sectors in an effort to accelerate American investment and engagement in Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia.

The Ukrainian prime minister argued that "this war is not only about Ukraine; this war is a fight for democracy and for values. This war is an attempt by the Russian leadership to destroy all existing principles of the security architecture and the international world order.

"

He claimed that if Ukrainian forces had not prevailed in Kiev and other areas, Russia would have attempted to attack Poland and the Baltic countries.

In February 2022, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine. It followed an eight-year military campaign by Kiev against Donbas and futile efforts to secure self-government for the Russian-speaking region under the Minsk accords.

In December 2021, in a last-ditch diplomatic effort, Russia demanded legally binding guarantees regarding NATO's non-expansion to the east, but was rebuffed by the alliance.

Related Topics

