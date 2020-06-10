Shock and fear as Burundi mourns veteran president

Burundians were in shock Wednesday after the sudden death of veteran President Pierre Nkurunziza, with condolences pouring in from across Africa as the troubled country grappled with the complex legacy of his 15-year rule

Bujumbura, Burundi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Burundians were in shock Wednesday after the sudden death of veteran President Pierre Nkurunziza, with condolences pouring in from across Africa as the troubled country grappled with the complex legacy of his 15-year rule.

Flags in Burundi were lowered to half mast after the death of the 55-year-old leader, who according to the government died on Monday of a heart attack after feeling unwell for a two days.

First lady Denise Bucumi, who had been recovering from the coronavirus in a Nairobi hospital, flew back to Bujumbura late Tuesday, a source in the presidency told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Among African leaders, President John Magufuli praised Nkurunziza's "strong leadership and his efforts to fight for peace, development and democracy" but critics regretted he had died without justice being served for rights abuses under his rule.

Nkurunziza, a fit sports enthusiast and evangelical who believed he was chosen by God to lead the East African nation, leaves behind a country in political and economic turmoil after his divisive rule.

His 2015 run for a third term in office sparked protests and a failed coup, with violence leaving at least 1,200 dead while some 400,000 fled the country.

A climate of fear marked by a crackdown on the opposition and media settled over Burundi, while a personality cult grew around Nkurunziza which saw the ruling party name him a "visionary" and "supreme guide for patriotism."Nkurunziza had been due to step down in August after his surprise decision not to run in a May election, which was won by the ruling CNDD-FDD's handpicked successor, Evariste Ndayishimiye.