UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shock And Fear As Burundi Mourns Veteran President

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 04:41 PM

Shock and fear as Burundi mourns veteran president

Burundians were in shock Wednesday after the sudden death of veteran President Pierre Nkurunziza, with condolences pouring in from across Africa as the troubled country grappled with the complex legacy of his 15-year rule

Bujumbura, Burundi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Burundians were in shock Wednesday after the sudden death of veteran President Pierre Nkurunziza, with condolences pouring in from across Africa as the troubled country grappled with the complex legacy of his 15-year rule.

Flags in Burundi were lowered to half mast after the death of the 55-year-old leader, who according to the government died on Monday of a heart attack after feeling unwell for a two days.

First lady Denise Bucumi, who had been recovering from the coronavirus in a Nairobi hospital, flew back to Bujumbura late Tuesday, a source in the presidency told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Among African leaders, President John Magufuli praised Nkurunziza's "strong leadership and his efforts to fight for peace, development and democracy" but critics regretted he had died without justice being served for rights abuses under his rule.

Nkurunziza, a fit sports enthusiast and evangelical who believed he was chosen by God to lead the East African nation, leaves behind a country in political and economic turmoil after his divisive rule.

His 2015 run for a third term in office sparked protests and a failed coup, with violence leaving at least 1,200 dead while some 400,000 fled the country.

A climate of fear marked by a crackdown on the opposition and media settled over Burundi, while a personality cult grew around Nkurunziza which saw the ruling party name him a "visionary" and "supreme guide for patriotism."Nkurunziza had been due to step down in August after his surprise decision not to run in a May election, which was won by the ruling CNDD-FDD's handpicked successor, Evariste Ndayishimiye.

Related Topics

Election Africa Dead Attack Sports Democracy Died Bujumbura Guide Nairobi Lead Pierre Burundi May August 2015 God Media From Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fujairah oil product stocks dip slightly

13 minutes ago

Germany extends travel warning for non-European st ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan Consul General in Dubai asks people to av ..

24 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi University maintains position among top ..

43 minutes ago

ADFD, Colombia officials explore cooperation oppor ..

58 minutes ago

Outward personal remittances during Q1 2020 up by ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.