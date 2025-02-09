'Shocking' UK Reality TV Show Retraces Refugee Journeys
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2025 | 09:30 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Britain's newest reality tv show has been slammed as "insensitive", "voyeuristic" and even "nauseating" for recreating with six Britons the often fatal journeys made by thousands of refugees to the UK.
Bluntly titled "Go Back to Where You Came From", the part-documentary, part-reality TV show by Channel 4 follows the group of six, who hold strong views both for and against immigration.
They are divided into two teams, with one dropped into one war-ravaged Raqqa in Syria and the other sent to Mogadishu in Somalia.
Over four episodes which launched on February 3, they "experience some of the most perilous parts of the refugee journeys" according to Channel 4 -- although they travel largely in armoured vehicles.
The outspoken views of some participants, as well as the show's format, have been criticised by viewers, charities and some media.
Amnesty International UK called it "deeply disappointing" and "sensational".
Participant and chef Dave Marshall, 35, opens the series standing on the cliffs of Dover, calling for immigrants crossing the Channel to be "blown up".
Moments later, political commentator Chloe Dobbs, 24, says that unless immigration is reined in "Britain will be a hellhole full of people wearing burqas".
In the first episode, the six are taken to markets where they meet families, play football with kids and accompany them as they search through litter for scraps.
At one point, when they visit a bombed-out family home in Raqqa, Marshall and two others are invited to stay the night.
"Very kind of you for offering your house to us," replied Marshall, the irony perhaps lost on him.
"The series explores the varied and sometimes polarised opinions in our society in a fresh way," a series spokesperson said.
In upcoming episodes, both groups undertake "challenges", including a boat crossing and trekking through a Libyan desert. There is no winner of the series though.
- 'Outrageous opinions' -
The reality TV genre "exists and its success depends on actually performing shocking opinions", said Myria Georgiou, media and communications professor at the London school of Economics.
"I'm sure the contestants are competing for that shock element -- who is going to be more extreme in their opinions," Georgiou told AFP.
Dobbs defended it as a "really fun show that lots of people will tune into".
"More so than just some bog-standard, boring documentary," she said.
"Go Back to Where You Came From" is based on a popular Australian series which first ran in the early 2010s.
At around that time, politicians in Australia were campaigning to "stop the boats" of irregular migrants reaching the country.
A decade later, the same catchphrase has been seized upon by politicians opposing asylum seekers crossing the Channel to reach Britain.
The timing of the British version did not surprise Georgiou.
"You have the political leadership, nationally and globally, that have made the most outrageous opinions mainstream," said Georgiou.
"We can see that politics have become entertainment and thus it's no surprise that entertainment has become politics."
Some viewers have praised Channel 4 for giving a rare primetime spot to the hot-button immigration debate, with British charity Refugee Council "welcoming" the show's premise.
"Television shows have huge potential to highlight the human stories behind the headlines," Refugee Council CEO Enver Solomon said.
- 'Humanitarian tragedy' -
In one heavily criticised "challenge", the group get into a dinghy in a simulation of the often fatal Channel crossings.
For Dobbs, who has previously said small boats were made out to be "fun" by some refugees, getting into a flimsy vessel in the middle of the night was a turning point.
"It was that moment for me that it really hit me. Gosh, people must be really desperate to get on these boats," she acknowledged.
However, clips of the simulation sparked outrage across the Channel, with French politician Xavier Bertrand calling for the "nauseating" show to be cancelled.
"Hundreds of people have died in the Channel in recent years. This situation is a humanitarian tragedy, not the subject of a game," Bertrand said on X.
The number of asylum seekers arriving in Britain on small boats after crossing the Channel rose to more than 36,800 in 2024, according to official data.
It was also the deadliest year for migrant crossings, with at least 76 deaths recorded.
According to Dobbs, the show wanted to do something "different".
"Rather than just talking to a migrant about what the boat crossing they did was like, wouldn't it be even better to simulate it and feel all those emotions for yourself?"
"And if it makes it more entertaining and more intriguing for the audience and means that more people tune in, I mean, that's a win-win," Dobbs added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Foreign Minister discuss strengthening partnership tie ..
First Lady of Colombia briefed on UAE knowledge exchange Initiatives
UAE President receives President of South Sudan
Lebanon announces new government
Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people missing
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set to begin tomorrow at Al Marmoo ..
UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow in Al Wathba
Higher Education Committee holds first annual meeting to advance higher educatio ..
Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Sharjah next April
3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases discusses AI role in diagnosis, tr ..
More Stories From World
-
'Shocking' UK reality TV show retraces refugee journeys5 minutes ago
-
Davis dominant in Dallas debut, Curry magic gores Bulls6 minutes ago
-
Real estate mogul Steve Witkoff, Trump's man in the Middle East6 minutes ago
-
Scientists deplore sharp US cut in medical research funding6 minutes ago
-
French boxer Surace revels in the punch that silenced Mexican boxing fans15 minutes ago
-
Southgate's ex-assistant begins life at Yokohama in AFC Champions League15 minutes ago
-
Record gold prices both boon and burden for London jewellers15 minutes ago
-
Baltic nations to sync with European power grid15 minutes ago
-
Musk risks putting EU buyers off Tesla: analysts16 minutes ago
-
Scandal-hit narco-musical 'Emilia Perez' wins Spanish film prize16 minutes ago
-
Magnitude 7.6 quake shakes Caribbean, tsunami warnings lifted16 minutes ago
-
PlayStation Network back online after 24-hour outage16 minutes ago