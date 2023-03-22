Shoigu, Akar Discuss Grain Deal, Syria, Karabakh - Russian Defense Ministry

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar, discussed the so-called grain deal, Syria and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said, adding that talks were initiated by Ankara

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar, discussed the so-called grain deal, Syria and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said, adding that talks were initiated by Ankara.

"On the initiative of the Turkish side, on March 22, 2023, a phone conversation were held between ... Shoigu and ... Akar. During the talks, the parties discussed the results of the implementation of the 'Black Sea Initiative' (the grain deal), issues of the Syrian and Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, as well as other areas of cooperation of mutual interest," the ministry said in a statement.