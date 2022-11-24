Shoigu, Akar Discuss Situation in Northern Syria Over Phone - Russian Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has discussed the situation in northern Syria with his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar, during a phone conversation, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"At the initiative of the Turkish side, on November 24, 2022, a telephone conversation was held between ... Shoigu and ... Akar. During these negotiations, the current situation in northern Syria was discussed, as well as certain issues related to the continuation of the Black Sea Initiative," the ministry said in a statement.