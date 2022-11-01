UrduPoint.com

Shoigu, Akar Discuss Suspension Of Agreements On Exports Of Grain From Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2022 | 08:29 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed with his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar, the suspension by the Russian side of the implementation of agreements on the export of agricultural products from the ports of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"On November 1, Russian Defense Minister Gen. of the Army Sergei Shoigu, at the initiative of the Turkish side, held phone talks with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar. During the conversation, the discussion continued on the suspension by the Russian side of the implementation of agreements on the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports as part of the Black Sea Grain Initiative," the ministry said.

