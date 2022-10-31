Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Monday discussed by phone with his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar, the issues of suspension of participation in the "grain deal" by the Russian side, the Russian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Monday discussed by phone with his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar, the issues of suspension of participation in the "grain deal" by the Russian side, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On October 31 this year, Russian Defense Minister Gen. of the Army Sergei Shoigu held phone talks with the Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar. The issues of suspension by the Russian side of the implementation of agreements on the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports as part of the Black Sea Grain Initiative were discussed," the statement says.