Shoigu, Akar Discuss Ukraine, Syria, 'Food Deal' - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed by phone with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar the situation in Ukraine, including the exports of grain from Ukrainian ports under tha "food deal," as well as Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"On October 11, 2022, a phone conversation was held between the Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar. During the talks, the state and prospects of bilateral relations, issues of regional security, as well as the situation in Ukraine and Syria were discussed," the statement says.

The ministers reviewed the progress of the project for the export of grain from Ukrainian ports in direct connection with the implementation of agreements on the export of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers.

"The Turkish side reaffirmed its readiness to provide comprehensive assistance in resolving the situation in Ukraine through diplomatic means," the ministry said.

In addition, during the conversation, the importance of interaction to prevent the terrorist threat in Syria, as well as the readiness to comply with all agreements reached on this issue, was noted.