Shoigu, Armenian Counterpart Discuss Regional Security - Russian Defense Ministry

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Armenia's Acting Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan discussed regional security and other issues during a phone conversation on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Armenia's Acting Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan discussed regional security and other issues during a phone conversation on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"During the conversation, issues of ensuring regional security, as well as other issues of mutual interest were discussed," the ministry told reporters.