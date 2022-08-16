UrduPoint.com

Shoigu, Armenian Counterpart Discuss Situation In Karabakh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2022 | 02:40 PM

PATRIOT PARK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Armenian counterpart, Suren Papikyan, discussed the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh during a meeting on Tuesday.

Shoigu and Papikyan met during the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security.

"We have things to discuss, there are traditional issues related to our military cooperation. And, of course, issues related to the activities of our peacekeeping forces, which performs tasks in Nagorno-Karabakh. We remain confident, just like you, that the main stabilizing factor is the ceasefire along the entire line of contact," Shoigu said during the meeting.

