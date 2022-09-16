Shoigu, Armenian Defense Minister Discuss Regional Situation - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Armenian counterpart, Suren Papikyan, discussed the situation at the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh during a phone conversation on Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The heads of the military departments discussed the current situation in the region, as well as in the areas where Russian peacekeepers are performing tasks in Nagorno-Karabakh," the ministry said in a statement.