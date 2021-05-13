Shoigu, Armenian Defense Minister Discuss Situation in Deployment Areas of Peacekeepers

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Armenian counterpart, Vagharshak Harutiunyan, discussed the situation in deployment areas of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh and other issues during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Armenian counterpart, Vagharshak Harutiunyan, discussed the situation in deployment areas of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh and other issues during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On May 12, Russian Defense Minister, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, held phone talks with Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutiunyan. During the conversation, the situation in the areas where the tasks of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh are carried out was discussed," the ministry said in a statement.