Shoigu, Armenian Defense Minister Discuss Situation In Karabakh - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2022 | 12:09 AM

Shoigu, Armenian Defense Minister Discuss Situation in Karabakh - Defense Ministry

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Armenian counterpart, Suren Papikyan, discussed the situation in the region and places of deployment of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh during a phone conversation on Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Armenian counterpart, Suren Papikyan, discussed the situation in the region and places of deployment of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh during a phone conversation on Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"The heads of the military departments discussed the current situation in the region and areas where Russian peacekeepers are performing tasks in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as other issues of mutual interest," the ministry said.

