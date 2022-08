Shoigu Arrives in Uzbekistan to Take Part in SCO Defense Ministers' Meeting on Wednesday

(@FahadShabbir)

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived on a working visit to Uzbekistan on Tuesday, where a meeting of the defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states will be held on Wednesday.

"The meeting, which will take place on August 24, will be attended by military delegations from India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, as well as Belarus as an observer country in the SCO," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.