Shoigu, Austin Discuss by Phone Situation in Ukraine - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed by phone with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin topical issues of international security, including the situation in Ukraine, the conversation took place at the initiative of the US side, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On May 13, at the initiative of the American side, Russian Defense Minister Gen. of the Army Sergei Shoigu held phone talks with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Topical issues of international security, including the situation in Ukraine, were discussed," the statement says.