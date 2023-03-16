UrduPoint.com

Shoigu, Austin Discuss Incident With US Drone Over Black Sea - Russian Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Shoigu, Austin Discuss Incident With US Drone Over Black Sea - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed with his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, the causes and consequences of the incident with a US drone over the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The main attention was paid to the exchange of views on the causes and consequences of the incident with the crash of a US unmanned aerial vehicle on March 14 this year in the Black Sea," the ministry said.

"Shoigu indicated that the cause of the incident was the actions of the United States in non-compliance with Russia's declared flight restriction zone, established in connection with the conduct of the special military operation, as well as increased intelligence activities against Russia's interests," it added.

Related Topics

Drone Exchange Russia Vehicle Austin United States March

Recent Stories

UAE to invest USD30 billion in South Korea over th ..

UAE to invest USD30 billion in South Korea over the next few years

20 minutes ago
 Eighth Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place i ..

Eighth Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place in Paris Ahead of Key Vote in P ..

1 hour ago
 Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where ..

Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where International Law Allows - Pen ..

1 hour ago
 Bank collapse 'part of the game' for Texas fest st ..

Bank collapse 'part of the game' for Texas fest startups

1 hour ago
 German Police Confiscate Massive Bitcoin Stash Wor ..

German Police Confiscate Massive Bitcoin Stash Worth Over $46Mln

1 hour ago
 French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter ..

French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter Jet Could Not Hit US Drone

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.