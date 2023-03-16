Shoigu, Austin Discuss Incident With US Drone Over Black Sea - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed with his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, the causes and consequences of the incident with a US drone over the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The main attention was paid to the exchange of views on the causes and consequences of the incident with the crash of a US unmanned aerial vehicle on March 14 this year in the Black Sea," the ministry said.

"Shoigu indicated that the cause of the incident was the actions of the United States in non-compliance with Russia's declared flight restriction zone, established in connection with the conduct of the special military operation, as well as increased intelligence activities against Russia's interests," it added.