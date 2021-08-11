- Home
- Shoigu, Austin Discuss Results of Russian-US Strategic Stability Talks - Defense Ministry
Faizan Hashmi 8 seconds ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 08:34 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) Russian Defense Minister Gen. of the Army Sergei Shoigu discussed on Wednesday by phone with his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, the results of bilateral consultations on strategic stability, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.
"A phone conversation took place between Russian Defense Minister Gen. of the Army Sergei Shoigu and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. The results of bilateral consultations on strategic stability, as well as issues of global and regional security, were discussed," the ministry said.