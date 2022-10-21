Shoigu, Austin Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the situation in Ukraine by phone with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"On October 21, 2022, a phone conversation was held between Russian Defense Minister Gen.

of the Army Sergei Shoigu, and the Secretary of Defense of the United States of America, Lloyd Austin. Topical issues of international security, including the situation in Ukraine, were discussed," the ministry said.