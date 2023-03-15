UrduPoint.com

Shoigu, Austin Held Phone Talks On Wednesday At US Initiative - Russian Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2023 | 11:33 PM

At the initiative of the US side, a phone conversation was held between Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) At the initiative of the US side, a phone conversation was held between Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

