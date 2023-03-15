Shoigu, Austin Held Phone Talks on Wednesday at US Initiative - Russian Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

At the initiative of the US side, a phone conversation was held between Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) At the initiative of the US side, a phone conversation was held between Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"On March 15, 2023, at the initiative of the US side, a phone conversation was held between Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin," the ministry said.