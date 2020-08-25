Shoigu, Azerbaijani Defense Minister to Discuss Cooperation Plans Adjusted Over Pandemic

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Zakir Hasanov, will discuss the adjustment of plans for defense industry cooperation disrupted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian defense minister said at a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Zakir Hasanov, will discuss the adjustment of plans for defense industry cooperation disrupted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian defense minister said at a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday.

"Our meeting is a good opportunity to exchange views on actual issues of regional security, defense and military-technical cooperation ... Unfortunately, the pandemic has had an impact on our cooperation plans. I am sure that me and my counterpart, the minister of defense of Azerbaijan, will discuss how we can get up to speed and enter the mode that has been achieved," Shoigu said.

According to Shoigu, the two defense ministers "have something to report and have something to discuss."

Earlier in the day, Shoigu paid a working visit to Azerbaijan to hold meetings with the country's leadership and take part in the opening of the Sea Cup contest that will be held as part of the sixth International Army Games 2020.

Aliyev, on his part, said that the International Army Games promote strengthening of cooperation between participating states, adding that Azerbaijan traditionally takes part in this event.