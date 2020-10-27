Shoigu Believes Failed 'Color Revolution' in Belarus Was Aimed at Affecting Russia Ties

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The failed "color revolution" in Belarus, staged with Western support, was supposed to disrupt the integration within the Union State and affect the country's relations with Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"Just recently, an attempt was made to stage a coup in the Republic of Belarus, with political and financial support of the West. Apart from other things, this was done in order to disrupt the integration process within the Union State and to sow discord within the Russian-Belarusian relations," Shoigu told the defense ministries of Russia and Belarus.

Shoigu noted that he and his Belarusian counterpart, Viktor Khrenin, "resolutely condemned these actions", slamming interference as inadmissible.

The Russian defense minister expressed the belief that the United States was intentionally instigating tensions in several countries, using the "color revolution" technology.

"The Republic of Belarus has been and remains our closest neighbor, a reliable ally and a strategic partner. This is especially important amid the continuing global instability," Shoigu concluded.