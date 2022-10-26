MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu talked to Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe, raising concerns about possible provocations by Ukraine with the use of a "dirty bomb," the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The situation in Ukraine was discussed. Gen. of the Army Sergei Shoigu conveyed to his Chinese counterpart concern about possible provocations by Ukraine with the use of a "dirty bomb," the ministry said