Shoigu Briefed Putin on Results of His Visit to North Korea - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has briefed President Vladimir Putin on results of his recent visit to North Korea, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

A Russian delegation led by Shoigu visited North Korea from July 25-27 at the invitation of the North Korean Defense Ministry to participate in the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice Agreement that ended the Korean War of 1950-1953.

"Of course, the minister has already made reports, but I don't know how detailed (they are). But, of course, such important visits are reported to the head of state immediately," Peskov told reporters.