Shoigu Briefs Putin On Progress Of Sudden Inspection Of Russia's Pacific Fleet

Published April 17, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu briefed President Vladimir Putin on Monday on the progress of a surprise inspection of the Pacific fleet, saying that the troops participating in the event are on full combat readiness.

"As for the sudden inspection, in accordance with your (Putin's) decision, a sudden inspection of the Pacific Fleet has been carried out since  April 14. Over 25,000 military personnel, 167 warships and support vessels, including 12 submarines, 89 aircraft and helicopters, have been involved in it," Shoigu said at a meeting with Putin.

The forces and troops participating in the inspection are put on "full combat readiness," the minister said, adding that with the established restrictions, they began to carry out combat training tasks, control firing and tactical exercises. 

