Shoigu Briefs UN Chief On Reasons For Russia's Special Operation In Ukraine - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2022 | 10:29 PM

Shoigu Briefs UN Chief on Reasons for Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine - Moscow

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in a phone conversation about the reasons for the special operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in a phone conversation about the reasons for the special operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Friday.

"Sergey Shoigu informed the UN Secretary General about the reasons for the decision to conduct a special military operation on the territory of Ukraine. They were caused by the fact that the leadership of Ukraine had been refusing to comply with the Minsk agreements for eight years, encouraged the entry of nationalists and neo-Nazis into all power mechanisms, and most recently time has sharply intensified the shelling of the civilian population of Donbas," the ministry said.

The minister noted that the negotiations on a peaceful settlement of the conflict had not moved beyond the zero mark. Washington and the countries of the West, instead of forcing the Kiev regime to stop the genocide against the population of the southeast of their country, began pumping weapons and ammunition into Ukraine, preparing it to resolve the conflict by force.

"The support of Western countries inspired Kiev to such an extent that it announced claims to possess nuclear weapons. Hostile opposition to Russia became Ukraine's raison d'etre, and through the efforts of the West, it turned into a territory from which a serious threat to Russia's security comes," the ministry said.

