Shoigu Calls Foreign Submarine Entering Russian Waters Completely Unreasonable Activity

The entrance of a foreign submarine into the Russian waters is a completely unreasonable and incomprehensible activity, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) The entrance of a foreign submarine into the Russian waters is a completely unreasonable and incomprehensible activity, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.

At a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, the minister said that a Virginia-class US submarine was spotted in the Russian territorial waters near the island of Urup, which belongs to the Kurils archipelago, during scheduled drills of the Russian Pacific Fleet on Saturday evening.

The submarine first ignored the demand to come up to the surface, but then left the Russian waters.

"The vessel was driven out of the (Russian) water. It is a completely incomprehensible, unreasonable activity in the east," Shoigu said.