Shoigu Calls on West to Stop Delivering Arms to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Friday called on the West to contribute to reducing tensions in Europe and stop delivering weapons to Ukraine.

On Friday, Shoigu met with UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace in Moscow.

"For our part, we would also like to suggest to contribute to reducing this tension and stopping the supply of weapons to Ukraine. It is coming from all sides, it is being done publicly ...It's not entirely clear why. I would also like to understand why the United Kingdom sent its special forces to Ukraine, and how long they will stay there," Shoigu said.