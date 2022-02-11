UrduPoint.com

Shoigu Calls On West To Stop Delivering Arms To Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2022 | 07:06 PM

Shoigu Calls on West to Stop Delivering Arms to Ukraine

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Friday called on the West to contribute to reducing tensions in Europe and stop delivering weapons to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Friday called on the West to contribute to reducing tensions in Europe and stop delivering weapons to Ukraine.

On Friday, Shoigu met with UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace in Moscow.

"For our part, we would also like to suggest to contribute to reducing this tension and stopping the supply of weapons to Ukraine. It is coming from all sides, it is being done publicly ...It's not entirely clear why. I would also like to understand why the United Kingdom sent its special forces to Ukraine, and how long they will stay there," Shoigu said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Wallace United Kingdom All From

Recent Stories

US Senators Urge CIA to Declassify Secret Program ..

US Senators Urge CIA to Declassify Secret Program Collecting Bulk Data on Americ ..

1 minute ago
 US Sends Instructions to NATO Allies on How to Lea ..

US Sends Instructions to NATO Allies on How to Lead Ukraine Talks to Dead End - ..

1 minute ago
 Italy's Crowley makes three changes for England

Italy's Crowley makes three changes for England

2 minutes ago
 Setting of modern industries strengthen provincial ..

Setting of modern industries strengthen provincial economy: Governor

2 minutes ago
 Jones says much-changed England won't underestimat ..

Jones says much-changed England won't underestimate Italy

4 minutes ago
 French probe concludes IED caused Dakar rally blas ..

French probe concludes IED caused Dakar rally blast: source

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>