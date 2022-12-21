UrduPoint.com

Shoigu Calls Silence Of Western Media About War Crimes Of Ukrainian Military Cynical

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Shoigu Calls Silence of Western Media About War Crimes of Ukrainian Military Cynical

The total silence of the Western media about the war crimes of the Ukrainian military is paramount cynicism, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The total silence of the Western media about the war crimes of the Ukrainian military is paramount cynicism, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"The total silence of the Western media about the war crimes of the Ukrainian military is paramount cynicism. At the same time, the glorification of the Kiev criminal regime and neo-Nazis is taking place," Shoigu said at a collegium meeting at the Defense Ministry.

Shoigu added that the Russian Defense Ministry daily received data on executions of Ukrainian servicemen who refuse to perform combat missions.

"The terrorist methods of the armed forces of Ukraine are presented as legitimate self-defense or as the actions of the Russian military. Ukrainian nationalists have taken on the role of anti-retreat forces. Every day we receive data on executions of the Ukrainian soldiers who evade combat missions," Shoigu said.

On March 2, the International Criminal Court (ICC) Office of the Prosecutor started investigating war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine. On March 11, Prosecutor Karim Khan said an investigative team had started gathering evidence.

